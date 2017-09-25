Top Stories
Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:05 am

Tom Brady Responds to Donald Trump's Kneeling Comments: 'I Certainly Disagree'

Tom Brady Responds to Donald Trump's Kneeling Comments: 'I Certainly Disagree'

Tom Brady unveils his limited edition Tag Heuer Carrera watch at an event at Scampo restaurant on Sunday (September 24) in Boston, Mass.

The 40-year-old NFL quarterback just spoke about Donald Trump‘s recent comments about NFL players who choose to kneel during the National Anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said.

In response, Tom told WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” on Monday (September 25), “Yeah, I mean, I certainly disagree with what he said and, you know, thought it was just divisive.”

Tom‘s relationship with the president has come into question over the past several months. Trump stated that Tom voted for him while Tom‘s wife Gisele Bundchen disputed that openly.
