Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 1:34 pm

John Travolta Portrays Crime Boss 'Gotti' in Film's First Trailer - Watch Now!

John Travolta Portrays Crime Boss 'Gotti' in Film's First Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Gotti, starring John Travolta, has just debuted!

John stars as the title character in the organized crime drama.

“New York is the greatest city in the world, my city,” John Gotti says in the trailer. “I was a kid in these streets, and I made it to the top.”

John‘s real life wife, Kelly Preston, also stars in the movie as Gotti’s wife.

Gotti hits theaters in the US on December 15, 2017. Be sure to check it out!

Click inside for the trailer for the movie…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: John Travolta, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr