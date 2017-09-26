John Travolta Portrays Crime Boss 'Gotti' in Film's First Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Gotti, starring John Travolta, has just debuted!

John stars as the title character in the organized crime drama.

“New York is the greatest city in the world, my city,” John Gotti says in the trailer. “I was a kid in these streets, and I made it to the top.”

John‘s real life wife, Kelly Preston, also stars in the movie as Gotti’s wife.

Gotti hits theaters in the US on December 15, 2017. Be sure to check it out!

Click inside for the trailer for the movie…