Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Alleged 'Reaction' to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy, Calls It Fake News

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on Kylie Jenner‘s reported pregnancy, though she hasn’t confirmed anything.

In fact, the 36-year-old reality star shut down a fake news story about her reaction to finding out about Kylie‘s pregnancy.

According to the story, Kim didn’t react well to Kylie‘s big news.

Kim replied to Harper’s Bazaar‘s tweet with the story and wrote, “This sounds like a very fake story…”

In addition, Kim responded to a fake story that Caitlyn Jenner confirmed the pregnancy.

“And speaking of fake stories… The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone,” she added.

None of the Kardashians or Jenners have publicly commented about or confirmed Kylie‘s news. Kris Jenner was asked about the pregnancy, but declined to give a firm answer.

See the series of tweets below…