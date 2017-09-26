Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 2:43 pm

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Are Engaged! (Report)

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Are Engaged! (Report)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged!

The couple, who worked together on the set of Game of Thrones as the characters of Jon Snow and Ygritte, starting fueling romance rumors back in 2012.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kit Harintgon

They made their red carpet debut last April, and rumors have been swirling for weeks that they might have gotten engaged.

A source has confirmed the happy news to People, and we’ve reached out to reps for comment.

Congrats to the happy couple, if the news is true!
Just Jared on Facebook
kit harington rose leslie engaged 01
kit harington rose leslie engaged 02
kit harington rose leslie engaged 03
kit harington rose leslie engaged 04
kit harington rose leslie engaged 05

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Engaged, Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr