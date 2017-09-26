Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Are Engaged! (Report)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged!

The couple, who worked together on the set of Game of Thrones as the characters of Jon Snow and Ygritte, starting fueling romance rumors back in 2012.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kit Harintgon

They made their red carpet debut last April, and rumors have been swirling for weeks that they might have gotten engaged.

A source has confirmed the happy news to People, and we’ve reached out to reps for comment.

Congrats to the happy couple, if the news is true!