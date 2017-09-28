Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 56-year-old Emmy winner posted the news on Instagram.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all woman are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Earlier this month, Julia was on stage and making Emmys history with her historic win for Veep.

We’re sending out best to Julia and her loved ones during this time.