Nick Lachey Does Jazzercise for His 'DWTS' Performance! (Video)

Nick Lachey got physical during his latest performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer performed a Jazz routine that looked more like Jazzercise with partner Peta Murgatroyd during the live taping on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Nick revealed that his guilty pleasure is watching romantic comedies, so he and Peta chose to dance to the song “Jump (For My Love)” by The Pointer Sisters, which was featured in the movie Love Actually.

The pair received a score of 21 out of 30 points, their highest score yet!