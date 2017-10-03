BTS Makes History as 'DNA' Becomes Biggest Billboard 100 Hit for a K-Pop Group!

Another day, another victory for BTS and their loyal A.R.M.Y. members!

The massively successful seven member Korean pop troupe already made album chart history with their latest mini-album Love Yourself: Her, and now, their title track “DNA” is further carrying the torch with another history-making record.

“DNA” rose to No. 67 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, officially beating the Wonder Girls‘ previous record with “Nobody” in 2009, which peaked at No. 76.

It is now the highest-charting Hot 100 song from a K-Pop group in history. Will it go even higher next week? We’ll soon find out!

Congratulations, BTS!