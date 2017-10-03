Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 5:58 pm

BTS Makes History as 'DNA' Becomes Biggest Billboard 100 Hit for a K-Pop Group!

BTS Makes History as 'DNA' Becomes Biggest Billboard 100 Hit for a K-Pop Group!

Another day, another victory for BTS and their loyal A.R.M.Y. members!

The massively successful seven member Korean pop troupe already made album chart history with their latest mini-album Love Yourself: Her, and now, their title track “DNA” is further carrying the torch with another history-making record.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

“DNA” rose to No. 67 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, officially beating the Wonder Girls‘ previous record with “Nobody” in 2009, which peaked at No. 76.

It is now the highest-charting Hot 100 song from a K-Pop group in history. Will it go even higher next week? We’ll soon find out!

Congratulations, BTS!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr