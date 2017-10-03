Hugh Hefner's Cause of Death Released

Hugh Hefner‘s death certificate has been revealed and the Playboy icon passed away from cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, The Blast reports.

In addition, the 91-year-old mogul also had recent bouts of E Coli and Septicemia, which apparently contributed to his passing. Septicemia is an infection of the blood.

The publication also concludes that the E Coli strain he suffered from was resistant to antibiotics.

Hugh passed away last week peacefully at the age of 91 at The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by his loved ones.