Kate Winslet Reveals If She & Leonardo DiCaprio Ever Had Feelings for Each Other

Kate Winslet went on the Lorraine show on Tuesday (October 3) and is about to break your heart with what she revealed in her interview.

The actress revealed that she and Leonardo DiCaprio never had romantic feelings towards one another and she knows that fans wish they did!

“I think for Leo and I it was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young,” Kate said. “And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other!”

“I know that’s really annoying to hear, sorry,” she continued. “We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this… be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing.”