Matt Bomer Celebrates 40th Birthday Early with Hubby Simon Halls at 'Modern Luxury' Party!

Matt Bomer is all smiles as he poses alongside his handsome hubby Simon Halls at his Modern Luxury Angeleno Magazine Release Party held at Belvedere at The Peninsula Hotel on Monday (October 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor was surprised with a gorgeous birthday cake for his 40th birthday, which is coming up on October 11.

In the mag, Matt opens up about raising his three sons – Kit, Henry, and Walker – with Simon: “What’s meaningful to us are manners, respect, a good work ethic, a belief in themselves, that they can follow their dreams, pursue whatever they want to pursue and to be their most authentic self. Whoever you are and whoever you want to be is accepted and surrounded with love.”