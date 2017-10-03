Sarah Paulson Won't Work For Another TV Creator Besides Ryan Murphy & She Explains Why

Sarah Paulson looks so regal on the cover of Adweek‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the 42-year-old American Horror Story star had to share with the mag:

On why she won’t work for another TV creator besides Ryan Murphy: “There are great creators out there, absolutely, but I have found a home in the sense that I work for a person who sees me completely, knows my strengths and weaknesses, knows how to push me and keeps throwing me the ball,” she says. “Why would you leave something that works? This idea of jumping off one thing just to be available in case something great comes by, that’s like leaving your wonderful mate because you think maybe someone more interesting is out there.”

On how Jessica Lange is responsibly for her AHS casting: “…Jessica threw her arm around me, looked at Ryan and said, ‘Can’t you find something for Sarah to do on the show? It would be so great. I just like having her around.’”

On if she’d ever star in an ad campaign: “I would absolutely do it, certainly for products I actually use. I’m a Neutrogena makeup wipes gal, and every time I use them I go, ‘Do I need to call someone and tell them?’”

