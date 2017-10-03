Selena Gomez Gets Soaked While Filming a Rainy Scene Before Grabbing a Sweet Treat!

Selena Gomez is balancing out her work schedule with some sweetness!

The 25-year-old actress and pop superstar was spotted filming an intense rain scene for her upcoming Woody Allen-directed movie alongside co-star Timothee Chalamet on the steps of the MET Museum on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

After shooting the rainy scene, Selena stopped by Magnolia Bakery while taking a break from filming the movie. Hopefully she bought something delicious!

Selena was recently spotted stepping out in a cool biker jacket while heading to a church service over the weekend.