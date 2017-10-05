Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf & We Have All the Photos!

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 11:04 pm

Andrew Garfield & Rebel Wilson Help Celebrate New Academy Members!

Andrew Garfield & Rebel Wilson Help Celebrate New Academy Members!

Andrew Garfield and Rebel Wilson pose for photos while attending the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ New Members Party on Thursday (October 5) at Spencer House in London, England.

The two stars were joined by other actors like Robert Pattinson, Carey Mulligan, and Garrett Hedlund, who all stepped out for movie premieres that evening.

Rebel is one of the many actors who were invited to join the Academy this year and be one of the Oscars voters!

The 2018 Oscars are set to take place on March 4.
