Ellen DeGeneres Runs & Jumps Into Ryan Gosling's Arms - Watch Now!

The last time Ryan Gosling was on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show, he told her that she could run and jump into his arms… so she did just that for his appearance on Friday’s (October 6) show!

“We should invest in an adult baby Bjorn. Then you can just hang out there,” Ryan joked when the interview started.

“I didn’t know how to run into your arms because every single time you pick me up [it's a little different],” Ellen said about the awkward jump she did into his arms.

In past appearance on the show, Ryan has picked up Ellen in various ways. Watch the video to see!