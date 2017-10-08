'Avengers' Assemble on Set to Film Marvel's Next Blockbuster

Some of the cast of the Avengers and Marvel Universe films were seen getting ready to film this weekend!

Among the stars on the set of Avengers 4 included Chris Evans (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine), and perhaps Robert Downey, Jr (Iron Man), whose face was obstructed from view.

Filming took place on Saturday (October 7) in Fayetteville, Ga.

The yet untitled fourth Avengers movie is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.

Check out the photos from the set below!