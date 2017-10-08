Scully & Mulder Are Back in 'X Files' Trailer - Watch Now!

The X-Files is returning and the first footage from season 11 is finally here!

The trailer picks up after Mulder’s (David Duchovny) near-death experience. The footage also includes Scully (Gillian Anderson), Langly (Dean Haglund), and more. During the Comic-Con panel, series creator Chris Carter promised you’ll see more of William, the son of the the famous pairing that was given up for adoption in season 9.

The new season is set to debut sometime next year on Fox. Check out the trailer below! Are you excited for another season of The X-Files.