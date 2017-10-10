Demi Lovato Opens Up About Dancer Punching Incident, Drugs & Dating in 'Simply Complicated' Trailer - Watch!

It’s safe to say that Demi Lovato is not holding back in her upcoming documentary, Simply Complicated.

In a new trailer released on Tuesday (October 10), the 25-year-old superstar opens up about a variety of heavy issues: from drug abuse to depression, as well as the incident on a plane when she punched her back-up dancer.

“I was not easy to work with,” Demi admits in the revealing trailer.

The documentary also promises to track her road to recovery, sobriety and her continued success in the industry.

Simply Complicated will be released on YouTube on October 17.

Watch below!