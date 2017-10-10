Top Stories
Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 3:05 pm

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Dancer Punching Incident, Drugs & Dating in 'Simply Complicated' Trailer - Watch!

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Dancer Punching Incident, Drugs & Dating in 'Simply Complicated' Trailer - Watch!

It’s safe to say that Demi Lovato is not holding back in her upcoming documentary, Simply Complicated.

In a new trailer released on Tuesday (October 10), the 25-year-old superstar opens up about a variety of heavy issues: from drug abuse to depression, as well as the incident on a plane when she punched her back-up dancer.

“I was not easy to work with,” Demi admits in the revealing trailer.

The documentary also promises to track her road to recovery, sobriety and her continued success in the industry.

Simply Complicated will be released on YouTube on October 17.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr