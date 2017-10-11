Top Stories
Wed, 11 October 2017 at 3:57 pm

Kate Mara Supports Jamie Bell During 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' Press Tour!

Kate Mara Supports Jamie Bell During 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' Press Tour!

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara have been sticking together while Jamie promotes Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool!

The cute couple hit the red carpet at the European premiere of the film during the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday evening (October 11) in London, England.

A few days earlier, Jamie and Kate stepped out at the Hamptons International Film Festival where they attended the Lifetime Achievement Award Reception.

While in New York, Kate took to her Instagram to share a sweet selfie of the couple on the beach.

“Listening to the #Giants lose. Again. #hamptons,” Kate captioned the pic.

A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jamie Bell, Kate Mara

