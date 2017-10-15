Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 2:18 am

Selena Gomez & Vanessa Hudgens Join Forces for 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit!

Selena Gomez & Vanessa Hudgens Join Forces for 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit!

Selena Gomez cozies up to Vanessa Hudgens during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The former Disney Channel stars were joined at the event by Victoria Justice and Gina Rodriguez as they took donations for Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato also hit the stage to perform during the telethon.

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com or call 1-800-593-9700 right now to donate.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 01
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 02
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 03
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 04
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 05
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 06
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 07
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 08
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 09
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 10
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 11
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 12
selena gomez vanesa hudgens join forces for somos una voz benefit 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Gina Rodriguez, Selena Gomez, Somos Una Voz, Vanessa Hudgens, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr