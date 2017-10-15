Selena Gomez & Vanessa Hudgens Join Forces for 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit!

Selena Gomez cozies up to Vanessa Hudgens during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The former Disney Channel stars were joined at the event by Victoria Justice and Gina Rodriguez as they took donations for Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato also hit the stage to perform during the telethon.

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com or call 1-800-593-9700 right now to donate.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…