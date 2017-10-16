Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Paul Rudd &amp; Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man &amp; the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 4:52 pm

Adam Lambert Wears a Green Jumpsuit for Night on the Town

Adam Lambert Wears a Green Jumpsuit for Night on the Town

Adam Lambert keeps his hands in his pockets while heading to dinner at Catch restaurant with his friend John Chandler on Sunday night (October 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old singer, who rocked a green jumpsuit, attended the Marco Marco fashion show that evening as well.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Lambert

“Poor Adam, every time he goes out with me paparazzi take my photo,” John jokingly wrote on his Instagram account.

FYI: Adam is wearing a Skingraft jumpsuit and a KTZ necklace.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Adam Lambert, John Chandler

