Mon, 16 October 2017 at 10:40 am

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly were seen in their superhero costumes on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp this weekend!

The pair were seen on the Atlanta, Georgia set getting ready to film a scene on Saturday (October 14).

The movie will be hitting theaters on July 6, 2018. Here’s a synopsis of the movie: In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.
