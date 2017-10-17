Bob Weinstein, Harvey's Brother, Accused of Sexual Harassment by 'The Mist' Showrunner

Bob Weinstein, brother of Harvey Weinstein, is now facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Amanda Segel, an executive producer on The Mist, accused Bob of harassment during the production of the show.

Amanda said that Bob made multiple attempts to invite her out on private dinners since the summer of 2016 until her lawyer informed The Weinstein Company’s executives, including COO David Glasser, that she would leave the show if he didn’t stop personally contacting her.

“‘No’ should be enough. After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on,” she told Variety.

According to Amanda, she allegedly agreed to a dinner that was filled with “highly intimate questions,” during which Bob asked if she would drive him back to the hotel. When she did, he asked her to come up to the room, which she declined.

He also reportedly continued asking her out to dinner, “joking at times that he was her boss and could fire her if she didn’t agree.”

A representative for Bob issued a response to the account: “Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”

A rep for The Weinstein Company also denied that David was contacted by her lawyer.

To read Amanda‘s full account, head to Variety.com.