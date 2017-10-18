Elle Fanning, Jude Law, & Rebecca Hall Film Woody Allen Movie in NYC

Elle Fanning and Jude Law braved the rain while shooting new scenes for their upcoming Woody Allen film!

The 19-year-old actress and the 44-year-old actor were spotted sitting in the front seat of a car while on set on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

They were also seen walking and talking on the streets.

Elle wore a blue sweater over a white collared shirt, green pleated skirt, tights, nude flats, and long black coat. Jude sported some dark pieces along with a long tan coat, orange glasses, and portfolio.

They were joined by their co-star Rebecca Hall, who rocked a bright yellow raincoat over a dark blue dress and heeled white boots.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but it also stars Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet – who look like they’ll be playing lovers on screen – as well as Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna, and others.

The movie will be released sometime next year. Keep checking back with Just Jared for the latest updates!

