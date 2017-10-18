Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 7:47 pm

Jonah Hill Makes Lots of Faces While Filming 'Maniac' in NYC!

Jonah Hill was spotted getting into character while shooting his new Netflix series Maniac!

The 33-year-old actor showed off his slimmed-down physique as he filmed on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill holding hands with a mystery woman

He was joined by his co-star Gabriel Byrne.

Jonah wore a white button-up shirt, striped blue tie, grey pants, a navy blue coat, and white sneakers as he showcased some animated expressions.

The dark comedy, set to hit the streaming service in 2018, is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name. It also stars Jonah‘s Superbad co-star Emma Stone.

Maniac follows an institutionalized man who dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.

ICYMI, check out the latest photos of Jonah and Emma on set together!

15+ pictures inside of Jonah Hill on set…

