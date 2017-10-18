Jonah Hill Makes Lots of Faces While Filming 'Maniac' in NYC!

Jonah Hill was spotted getting into character while shooting his new Netflix series Maniac!

The 33-year-old actor showed off his slimmed-down physique as he filmed on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

He was joined by his co-star Gabriel Byrne.

Jonah wore a white button-up shirt, striped blue tie, grey pants, a navy blue coat, and white sneakers as he showcased some animated expressions.

The dark comedy, set to hit the streaming service in 2018, is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name. It also stars Jonah‘s Superbad co-star Emma Stone.

Maniac follows an institutionalized man who dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.

