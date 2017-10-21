Kerry Washington Gets Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards!

Kerry Washington received a special honor at the GLSEN Respect Awards!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out at the annual event on Friday night (October 20) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

She was also joined by Milo Ventimiglia, Darby Stanchfield and Tony Goldwyn.

The award ceremony helps to showcase the work of students, educators, individuals and corporations who have made a significant impact on the lives of LGBTQ youth.

During the event, Kerry was honored with the Inspiration Award.

“When you ensure the protection of one, you make space for all,” Kerry said while on stage.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Roberto Cavalli. Darby is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi suit and top.