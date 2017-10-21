Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 9:29 pm

Nicole Kidman & Colin Farrell Promote 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' in NYC

Nicole Kidman joins co-star Colin Farrell at the screening of their new movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer on Saturday afternoon (October 21) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The 50-year-old actress looked pretty in a light pink dress as the 41-year-old Irish actor suited up for the screening of their new psychological horror film.

Nicole and Colin were joined at the screening by their co-star Barry Keoghan and the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer hits theaters on November 3 and you can check out the trailer here.

