Nicole Kidman & Colin Farrell Promote 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' in NYC
Nicole Kidman joins co-star Colin Farrell at the screening of their new movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer on Saturday afternoon (October 21) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.
The 50-year-old actress looked pretty in a light pink dress as the 41-year-old Irish actor suited up for the screening of their new psychological horror film.
Nicole and Colin were joined at the screening by their co-star Barry Keoghan and the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer hits theaters on November 3 and you can check out the trailer here.
