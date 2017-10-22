Gerard Butler Continues 'Geostorm' Press Tour in Rome!

Gerard Butler is continuing his promo tour for Geostorm!

The 47-year-old actor was seen at a photo call for his film at the Hotel de Russie on Sunday (October 22) in Rome, Italy.

Gerard recently opened up about wanting to spend more time in nature.

“My stomach aches when I think about nature and adventure,” Gerard told People. “I have a place out in Malibu right now but [in five years], I want to have a place in North Carolina or somewhere that I spend more time in nature.”

