Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln & 'The Walking Dead' Cast Celebrate 100th Episode!

Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are dapper as they hit the red carpet at The Walking Dead’s 100th Episode Premiere Celebration held on Sunday (October 22) in Los Angeles.

The three guys were joined by their fellow co-stars Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Josh McDermitt, Steven Ogg, Austin Amelio, Lennie James, Xander Berkeley, Danai Gurira, Alanna Masterson, Emily Kinney, Ross Marquand, Chandler Riggs, Christian Serratos, Lauren Cohan, Kyla Kenedy, Tom Payne, Seth Gilliam, Katelyn Nacon and Brighton Sharbino.

Also in attendance at the celebration was Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick and his wife Lydia Hearst, Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French, Yvette Nicole Brown and Lou Diamond Phillips.