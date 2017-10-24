Bette Midler Slams Donald Trump with 'Hocus Pocus' Tweet

Bette Midler delivered an epic burn directed at Donald Trump.

“I hated that Hocus Pocus wig at the time, but after staring at Trump‘s hair for 18 months, it honestly looks not that bad,” Bette tweeted out to her followers.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hocus Pocus Cast Today – Where Are They Now?

Bette starred in the 1993 Halloween fan favorite film as Winifred, and wore an infamous costume which she recreated many years on the red carpet. See all the photos below!

What do you think of Bette Midler’s tweet?