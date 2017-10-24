Lady Gaga Wears Skin Tight Tank Top & Short Shorts to World Series Game!

Lady Gaga looks so hot in her skin tight white tank top and denim shorts while arriving at Dodgers Stadium for the World Series on Tuesday (October 24) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old entertainer was joined by her boyfriend Christian Carino to watch the first game of the series and cheer on the home team!

Gaga and Christian, a CAA talent agent, made their relationship official on social media over the weekend while sharing photos from their “Sunday Funday” in Malibu by the beach.

Gaga is resting up and getting ready to continue her Joanne World Tour!