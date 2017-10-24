Tue, 24 October 2017 at 10:05 pm
Tom Holland Shares Hilarious Video After Wisdom Teeth Removal - Watch Now!
Tom Holland has totally lost all of his Spidey-senses after getting his wisdom teeth taken out!
The 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actor shared a video on his Instagram filmed by one of his friends as he wakes up from surgery.
In the video, Tom struggles to get up from the bed before thinking his ice pack was a cell phone!
“Thanks lads for looking after me @hazosterfield@samholland1999! I feel 1/4 less wise haha,” Tom captioned the below video.
