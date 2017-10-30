Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 9:12 pm

Nikki Bella Does the Jive For 'DWTS' Halloween Night! (Video)

Nikki Bella got spooky for Halloween Night during week seven of Dancing With the Stars!

The 33-year-old WWE diva was joined by partner Artem Chigvintsev for the Halloween themed dance on Monday night (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The couple chose to do a Jive to “I Put a Spell on You” by Bette Midler.

After the dance, the couple was awarded a score of 24 out of 30 from the three judges.

To vote for Nikki and Artem, make sure to call 1-800-868-3409!

Check out Nikki and Artem‘s dance below…
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
