Michelle Pfeiffer Spotted on 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Set For First Time!

Michelle Pfeiffer has begun work on Ant-Man and the Wasp!

The 59-year-old actress was spotted on the film’s set on Monday (October 30) in Savannah, Georgia.

She was also joined on set by her co-star Michael Douglas.

Last week, Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd were also spotted working on the movie in full superhero costumes.

The film pick sup in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War as Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. While struggling to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission.

Ant-Man & the Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

See the newest Marvel set photos below…
