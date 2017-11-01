Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Filming 'Avengers 4' for the First Time - Iron Man Is Alive!

Robert Downey Jr. is back on the Avengers scene!

The 52-year-old actor was spotted filming the as-of-yet untitled fourth Avengers movie on Wednesday (November 1) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robert‘s appearance on set seemingly confirms that Iron Man is back in action for the fourth film!

Mark Ruffalo was also spotted portraying The Hulk. Robert was photographed bruised in a scene with Thor, and dressed as a SWAT officer in a holographic sequence.

The untitled Avengers film began filming in August, and is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2019.

