Angelina Jolie & Loung Ung to Receive Award at Hollywood Film Awards for 'First They Killed My Father'

Angelina Jolie and author Loung Ung are set to receive the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award at the Hollywood Film Awards for their movie, First They Killed My Father.

The two co-wrote the film together, and Angelina also directed the movie. The Hollywood Film Awards officially kick off awards season, and will take place this coming Sunday, November 5, live from Beverly Hills, Calif.

If you didn’t know, the film has also been selected by Cambodia’s Oscar submission for Best Foreign Language Film.

You can watch First They Killed My Father on Netflix.

