Meet 'Dirk Gently's' Actress Jade Eshete with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Jade Eshete is a rising star who is currently a series regular on the BBC America show Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency alongside Elijah Wood.

We caught up with Jade to learn 10 Fun Facts that you don’t know about her, including what she did to impress her high school crush, the celebs she served as a waitress, and the songs that always make her cry. Check it out:

1. I make a pretty bomb mac and cheese and because of this I am and will always be a mac and cheese snob.

2. I’ve only ever had 2 celebrities sit in my section when I worked as a server in NYC and both were real sweethearts: Fran Drescher and Josh Groban , who incidentally didn’t eat anything. Still not sure what to make of that…

3. I used to suck both my middle finger and ring finger as a kid and didn't stop until the 4th grade. And I only did so because after I contracted some virus that made my gums bleed my Mom told me it was because I sucked my fingers. LIES! But good move in the long run.

4. I knew that when I grew up I was going to be a dancer. That dream shattered when I graduated and my Mom was like, ‘Nah’. So I became a Structural Engineer. Then quit after a couple years and became an actor, haha!

5. I sincerely believed one day I would meet Michael Jackson and Prince. Part of me is still holding out hope that this will happen somehow.

6. I have watched every season of the Bernie Mac Show, Frasier, and 30 Rock way more times than I will ever admit in public.

7. I had such a huge crush on Jason Gong in high school that I decided I would take weight training because somehow I heard he was taking it. He was Chinese & Italian and very cute. Totally worth it… but not really because he still doesn’t know my name.

8. Katt Williams comedy got me through a really rough heartbreak.

9. Bourbon makes everything better.

10. Donny Hathaway‘s “A Song for You” and Jeff Buckley‘s “Hallelujah” will almost always make me cry.

Make sure to watch Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on Saturday nights at 9/8c on BBC America.