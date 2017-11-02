Nicole Kidman Reveals Why Winning Two Emmys Was More Meaningful Than Winning Her Oscar

Nicole Kidman made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (November 1) and revealed the sweet reason why winning two Emmys for Big Little Lies was more meaningful than winning her Oscar for her role in The Hours.

“I was so glad to win the two Emmys, because I have [two] daughters,” the 50-year-old actress told host Stephen. “It was amazing to take home two and go, ‘You get one each.’”

“When I won my Oscar, I was not in a great place in my life. I didn’t have a partner to share it with,” added Nicole, who at the time had recently broken up with Tom Cruise. “I was flailing, emotionally and personally. So, to win and Emmy and be in love and have my family… It’s amazing.”

“I was alone. I sort of ordered some room service, and that was it — which I know is like, ‘Oh,’” Nicole continued about her Oscar. “There’s something incredible about going home and going, ‘Baby! We did it!’ And that’s what we did.”



Nicole Kidman Forgot Stephen Was Also In ‘Bewitched’

Click inside to watch the rest of Nicole Kidman’s appearance on The Late Show…



Nicole Kidman: Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars