'Thor: Ragnarok' Cameos - Guess Who Appears in Marvel's Newest Film!

SPOILERS AHEAD – don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens in Thor: Ragnarok!

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters at midnight tonight, and fans should prepare themselves for some really fun cameos.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Thor: Ragnarok

In fact, there’s one particular scene that has a bunch of cameos, and it’s a very meta scene. We don’t want to spoil much, but here’s a few tidbits on the cameos…

Click inside to find out the big cameos in Thor: Ragnarok…

Towards the beginning of the film, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is dressed as both his father (originally played by Sir Anthony Hopkins), which goes back to events from the end of Thor: The Dark World.

In the scene, an Asgardian theatre troupe comes out to perform a play of the events that happened in the last film.

In the theater troupe, Luke Hemsworth plays Thor in the play within a play, Odin is played by Sam Neill, and Loki is played by Matt Damon!