Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 1:57 am

Karlie Kloss & Kevin Hart Run the New York City Marathon 2017!

Karlie Kloss & Kevin Hart Run the New York City Marathon 2017!

Karlie Kloss and Kevin Hart sprinted their way to success!

The 25-year-old model and the 38-year-old comedian were spotted running the 2017 New York City Marathon on Sunday (November 5) in New York City.

This was Karlie‘s first-ever marathon. She wrote Stella McCartney, and was photographed looking in great spirits at the 22 mile marker near Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.

Karlie posted a selfie with her marathon medal after her run.

Kevin also posted a video after completing his first-ever marathon: “26.2 Damn it….The New York Marathon is officially completed…Check this goal off of my list damn it. #HustleHart #MoveWithHart” he wrote.

karlie kloss nyc marathon 01
karlie kloss nyc marathon 02
karlie kloss nyc marathon 03
karlie kloss nyc marathon 04
karlie kloss nyc marathon 05

