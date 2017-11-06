Karlie Kloss & Kevin Hart Run the New York City Marathon 2017!

Karlie Kloss and Kevin Hart sprinted their way to success!

The 25-year-old model and the 38-year-old comedian were spotted running the 2017 New York City Marathon on Sunday (November 5) in New York City.

This was Karlie‘s first-ever marathon. She wrote Stella McCartney, and was photographed looking in great spirits at the 22 mile marker near Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.

Karlie posted a selfie with her marathon medal after her run.



Kevin also posted a video after completing his first-ever marathon: “26.2 Damn it….The New York Marathon is officially completed…Check this goal off of my list damn it. #HustleHart #MoveWithHart” he wrote.