Amy Adams Honored by Friends Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, & More!

Amy Adams poses on the red carpet before being honored on stage at the 2017 American Cinematheque Award Presentation on Friday (November 10) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress, who was joined by husband Darren Le Gallo, was the evening’s honoree and some of her celeb pals showed up to support her!

Some of the stars who honored her were Natalie Portman, Justin Timberlake, Nocturnal Animals co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon, Charlie Wilson’s War co-star Tom Hanks, Chris Messina, and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve.

Amy ended her acceptance speech by talking about a moment she shared with her seven-year-old daughter Aviana, who reminded her about the magic of movies.

“She said, ‘I like movies because they allow my imagination to grow, and they make me feel like I’m dreaming even though I’m awake.’ And I loved that,” Amy said (via Variety). “I wanna thank you all tonight for making me feel like I’m living a dream even though I’m awake.”

FYI: Amy is wearing an Andrew Gn dress. Natalie is wearing a Dior Haute Couture ball gown.

25+ pictures inside of Amy Adams and more at the event…