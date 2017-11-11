Top Stories
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Poppy Release New Music Video For 'Moshi Moshi' - Watch Now!

Viral artist Poppy just dropped her latest music video for “Moshi Moshi” and you need to see it!

The YouTuber and musician showed off her signature style in the video for the upbeat song, which comes from her recent debut album Poppy.Computer.

Poppy, AKA Moriah Rose Pereira, launched her YouTube channel back in 2014 and already has hundreds of millions of views.

She recently took home the award for Breakthrough Artist at the 2017 Streamy Awards and headlined her first ever tour.

Check out the entire music video below…
Photos: Getty
