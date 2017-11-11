Poppy Release New Music Video For 'Moshi Moshi' - Watch Now!

Viral artist Poppy just dropped her latest music video for “Moshi Moshi” and you need to see it!

The YouTuber and musician showed off her signature style in the video for the upbeat song, which comes from her recent debut album Poppy.Computer.

Poppy, AKA Moriah Rose Pereira, launched her YouTube channel back in 2014 and already has hundreds of millions of views.

She recently took home the award for Breakthrough Artist at the 2017 Streamy Awards and headlined her first ever tour.

Check out the entire music video below…