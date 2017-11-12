Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake, & Hugh Jackman Don Tuxes for Governors Awards 2017

Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake, and Hugh Jackman suited up for the 2017 Governors Awards!

The dapper group hit the red carpet at the event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

Jake and Hugh both wore black tuxes, while Justin opted for a green suede one.

Hugh brought along his wife Deborra-lee Furness as his date.

They were joined by Adam Sandler, who snapped some pics with his The Meyerowitz Stories director Noah Baumbach, Dominic West, Andy Serkis, and Jason Clarke.

10+ pictures inside of Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake, Hugh Jackman, and more at the event…