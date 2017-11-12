Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 1:07 am

Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake, & Hugh Jackman Don Tuxes for Governors Awards 2017

Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake, and Hugh Jackman suited up for the 2017 Governors Awards!

The dapper group hit the red carpet at the event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

Jake and Hugh both wore black tuxes, while Justin opted for a green suede one.

Hugh brought along his wife Deborra-lee Furness as his date.

They were joined by Adam Sandler, who snapped some pics with his The Meyerowitz Stories director Noah Baumbach, Dominic West, Andy Serkis, and Jason Clarke.

10+ pictures inside of Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake, Hugh Jackman, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Andy Serkis, Deborra Lee Furness, Dominic West, Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Clarke, Justin Timberlake, Noah Baumbach

