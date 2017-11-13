Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 11:52 pm

Gal Gadot & Connie Nielsen Bring 'Wonder Woman' to the 'Justice League' Premiere

Gal Gadot & Connie Nielsen Bring 'Wonder Woman' to the 'Justice League' Premiere

Gal Gadot was absolutely glowing at the Justice League premiere!

The 32-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet on Monday night (November 13) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

She was also joined at the event by her Wonder Woman co-star Connie Nielsen.

In the Justice League flick, Gal reprises her role as Wonder Woman while Connie will play Hippolyta.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17th!

FYI: Gal is wearing a Altuzarra gown and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Connie is wearing Altuzarra.
Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot justice league premiere la 01
gal gadot justice league premiere la 02
gal gadot justice league premiere la 03
gal gadot justice league premiere la 04
gal gadot justice league premiere la 05
gal gadot justice league premiere la 06
gal gadot justice league premiere la 07
gal gadot justice league premiere la 08
gal gadot justice league premiere la 09
gal gadot justice league premiere la 10
gal gadot justice league premiere la 11
gal gadot justice league premiere la 12
gal gadot justice league premiere la 13
gal gadot justice league premiere la 14

Photos: Instar, Getty
Posted to: Connie Nielsen, Gal Gadot

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr