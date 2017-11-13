Gal Gadot & Connie Nielsen Bring 'Wonder Woman' to the 'Justice League' Premiere

Gal Gadot was absolutely glowing at the Justice League premiere!

The 32-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet on Monday night (November 13) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

She was also joined at the event by her Wonder Woman co-star Connie Nielsen.

In the Justice League flick, Gal reprises her role as Wonder Woman while Connie will play Hippolyta.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17th!

FYI: Gal is wearing a Altuzarra gown and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Connie is wearing Altuzarra.