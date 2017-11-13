Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid is joined by her younger sister Bella at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday (November 13) at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 22-year-old model is being honored as the Supernova at the event this evening!

Gigi‘s mom Yolanda and her younger brother Anwar were also there to show their support.

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress. Bella is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano bustier and pantsuit.

