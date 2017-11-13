Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 8:31 pm

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

Gigi Hadid is joined by her younger sister Bella at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday (November 13) at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 22-year-old model is being honored as the Supernova at the event this evening!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Gigi‘s mom Yolanda and her younger brother Anwar were also there to show their support.

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress. Bella is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano bustier and pantsuit.

10+ pictures inside of the Hadid family at the event…

