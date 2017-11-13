Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 5:53 pm

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom No Longer Communicate

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom No Longer Communicate

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

The 33-year-old reality star stood by Lamar‘s side after he nearly died of an overdose back in 2015 but the pair don’t communicate anymore.

Khloe and Lamar have no communication. She’s aware that he’s off the wagon and she has known it for a long time, so it’s not a surprise to her. She wishes for the best for him,” a source told Us Weekly.

Lamar recently collapsed at a VIP booth in an LA nightclub but his rep says it was due to dehydration and an intense workout that day.

Khloe, who reached a divorce settlement with him in October of 2016, has been dating Tristan Thompson and is reportedly expecting her first child.

