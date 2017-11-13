Kim Kardashian Addresses Blackface Controversy on 'KUWTK'

Over the summer, Kim Kardashian faced controversy when followers accused her of doing blackface for a Kim Kardashian West Beauty ad.

During last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we saw how Kim addressed the controversy in real time

“Oh my gosh, I’m seeing these photos from the campaign, and people online are saying I’m doing blackface,” Kim said to her assistant.

In her confessional, Kim continued, “We wanted them really moody, I was really tan. I wanted to show the contour. The photos ended up being a little darker than I was and there was some people online saying that I was doing blackface and the photos were inappropriate.”

She continued, “The internet world is so toxic and people are just waiting for you to make a mistake just to point it out….I mean, I get it. I was super tan, the lighting is really moody so I get why people would say that. I just don’t want to give anyone a reason to say something negative. I would never disrespect anyone.”

Kim added, “When you’re literally running shit, you just have to own up to it and you have to change it and fix it, and not hide or not understand. I fully understood what people were saying. But I’m not going to let this ruin all the hard work we’ve put in and dwell on it. Everyone knows, I think, that I would never, ever do a photoshoot like that and I would never disrespect anyone.”

“I think I have to address it because if I don’t, it’ll turn into one of those conversations where people think I’m trying to ignore something serious. I just don’t want it to turn into this thing and not the launch and what we’re working so hard to do,” Kim added.