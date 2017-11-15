Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe React to X-Rated 'Outlander' Subtitle Mishap!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 9:50 am

Here's Why Blake Shelton Was Chosen for Sexiest Man Alive 2017

People‘s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle is explaining why Blake Shelton was chosen as 2017′s Sexiest Man Alive.

Blake Shelton is the perfect man for the job. Our favorite good ol’ boy never takes himself too seriously, and his considerable charm has helped turn The Voice into one of TV’s biggest hits,” he wrote. “Watching him fall in love with Gwen Stefani has only made us like him more. And frankly, we really wanted to see Sexiest Man Alive 2013 Adam Levine‘s face when he heard the news.”

Blake Shelton is sexy because he’s sweet—the kind of guy who would pull over and fix your flat tire; a guy who says he tries, every day, to put the woman he loves on a pedestal. This year’s list of sexy men is full of men like him—men who use their gifts and their talents to make the world a better place,” Jess explained.
