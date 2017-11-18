Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 12:53 am

Naomie Harris Completes the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!

Naomie Harris Completes the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!

Naomie Harris helped put the finishing touches on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!

The 41-year-old Moonlight actress stepped out for the annual Star Rising Ceremony on Thursday (November 16) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Naomie helped raise the iconic Swarovski star to the top of the tree ahead of the tree lighting ceremony later this month.

“The festive season in New York is truly magical, and I am honored to be a part of this iconic celebration. Shining with 25,000 crystals, the Swarovski Star is a beacon of goodwill, representing universal messages of hope, love and peace. However you are celebrating, I wish you all a very happy holiday season,” Naomie said during the ceremony.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Atelier Swarovski jewelry.
