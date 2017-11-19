Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Couple Up for the AMAs 2017

Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actor and DJ looked handsome in a navy suit while his girlfriend stunned in a blush-colored gown.

Joining the couple on the red carpet was Patrick Schwarzenegger who looked handsome in black and gray suit.

FYI: Ansel is wearing a Givenchy suit. Violetta‘s dress is by Givenchy.