Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 9:19 pm

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Couple Up for the AMAs 2017

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Couple Up for the AMAs 2017

Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he and girlfriend Violetta Komyshan arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actor and DJ looked handsome in a navy suit while his girlfriend stunned in a blush-colored gown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

Joining the couple on the red carpet was Patrick Schwarzenegger who looked handsome in black and gray suit.

FYI: Ansel is wearing a Givenchy suit. Violetta‘s dress is by Givenchy.
Just Jared on Facebook
ansel elgort violetta komyshan couple up for amas 2017 01
ansel elgort violetta komyshan couple up for amas 2017 02
ansel elgort violetta komyshan couple up for amas 2017 03
ansel elgort violetta komyshan couple up for amas 2017 04
ansel elgort violetta komyshan couple up for amas 2017 05
ansel elgort violetta komyshan couple up for amas 2017 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Ansel Elgort, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Violetta Komyshan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr