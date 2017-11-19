‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Steals The Show at AMAs 2017

Sadie Sink dazzles on the red carpet while arriving at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The young Stranger Things actress was joined by her co-stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo for the show, where they presented an award.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sadie Sink

FYI: Sadie is wearing a Prada dress, Sergio Rossi shoes, Beladora rings, and a Sara Weinstock ear cuff. Caleb is wearing a 3.1 Phillip Lim suit, and Converse shoes; and Gaten is rocking a cool ASOS look with Aldo shoes.

Check out 15+ pictures inside of the Stranger Things stars...

